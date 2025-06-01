Elderly Man Succumbs After Testing Positive For Covid-19 in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: An elderly man, who recently tested positive for Covid-19 and was battling multiple health complications, passed away on Saturday. The state health department is yet to officially confirm the exact cause of death.

According to sources, the deceased, aged over 80, was undergoing treatment at home after being diagnosed with Covid-19 a few days ago. He was also suffering from several comorbid conditions, which reportedly worsened his overall health and contributed to his demise.

Health experts have indicated that while the coronavirus infection might have exacerbated his medical issues, the pre-existing ailments could have played a major role in the deterioration of his condition. An official statement from the health department regarding the cause of death is awaited.

Meanwhile, Odisha’s Covid-19 situation remains largely stable, though sporadic cases continue to surface. The number of active cases in the state has risen to seven, prompting health authorities to stay vigilant.

Officials from the state health department have confirmed that while there is no significant surge in infections, the administration is closely monitoring the situation and urging citizens to remain cautious, particularly the elderly and those with underlying health conditions.