Elaborate Arrangement Made for Revanth Reddy’s Public Meeting in Adilabad Today

Adilabad: Congress leaders have made extensive preparations for a public meeting to be held on April 22 in Adilabad town, where Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy is scheduled to address the gathering. The event, which is expected to draw an audience of 15,000 people, will be followed by a massive rally in support of the party candidate Atram Suguna as she files her nomination.

Panchayat raj minister Seethakka, along with other leaders such as Vedma Bojju and Kandi Srinivas Reddy, have been actively involved in organising the event.

The party has faced some internal challenges in the Boath Assembly Constituency, as the initial candidate, Vannela Ashok, was later replaced by Ade Gajender. Disappointed with this decision, Ashok briefly joined the BRS but later became inactive. However, there are rumors that Ashok may rejoin the Congress party in the presence of Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy at the upcoming public meeting, following a call from TPCC general secretary Sathu Mallesh.

The Congress party is actively working to bring back senior leaders who left the party after being denied party tickets in the Assembly elections.