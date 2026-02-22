Eight Suspects With Bangladeshi and ISI Links Arrested in Tamil Nadu

New Delhi: Eight suspects, including a Bangladeshi citizen, have been arrested for allegedly planning a major terrorist plot in Tamil Nadu at the behest of Pakistan’s intelligence agency ISI and Bangladeshi extremist organisations, according to Delhi Police sources.

Earlier, six accused — Mizanur Rahman, Mohammad Shabat, Umar, Mohammad Litan, Mohammad Shahid, and Mohammad Ujjal — were arrested in Tamil Nadu and taken to Delhi. Police said dozens of mobile phones and SIM cards were recovered from them.

According to officials, the suspects were posting content on social media in support of Pakistan-based terrorist organisations. Two of the accused were arrested from Uthukuli, three from Palladam, and one from the Thirumuruganpoondi area. They were allegedly working in the garment industry while concealing their identities using fake Aadhaar cards.

During the operation, police recovered eight mobile phones and 16 SIM cards. All accused are being brought to Delhi by train, and further investigation is underway. Police sources said the suspects conducted reconnaissance of several cities and allegedly put up “Free Kashmir” posters in Delhi.

Two more arrests were made in West Bengal. Delhi Police are in the process of bringing all suspects from Tamil Nadu to the national capital for further questioning. Upon searches, authorities seized multiple mobile phones and SIM cards.

Police sources said the accused were in contact with each other through social media platforms. Out of the eight, a group of four allegedly travelled to Delhi during the AI Summit and put up “Free Kashmir” and other incriminating posters at a metro station before returning to Tamil Nadu and West Bengal.

Further interrogation is expected to establish possible links with Bangladeshi tanzeems (organisations).

Earlier, an intelligence alert was issued in the national capital following inputs warning of a possible terror threat near the Red Fort area. Sources indicated that terrorists might target a temple in the Chandni Chowk locality.

According to intelligence inputs, key religious places, including areas around the Red Fort and parts of Chandni Chowk, remain on the radar of Pakistan-based terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT).

Inputs suggest that the group may be plotting an improvised explosive device (IED) attack and that a temple in the Chandni Chowk area could be a potential target.

Sources further alleged that the outfit is seeking to avenge a February 6 blast at a mosque in Islamabad, Pakistan, and may be planning a major strike in India.

“Blast alert in front of the Red Fort in Delhi. Terrorists may target a temple in Chandni Chowk. Lashkar-e-Taiba is plotting an IED attack. They are planning a major terrorist attack in India to avenge the February 6 mosque blast in Islamabad, Pakistan. Major temples in the country can be targeted,” intelligence sources said.

Sources added that prominent temples across the country could remain on the group’s radar, indicating heightened security concerns at major religious sites.