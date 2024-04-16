Eight from AP do well in Civil Service Exams

Visakhapatnam: Eight candidates from Andhra Pradesh secured impressive ranks in the UPSC Civil Services Examination, the results of which were announced on Tuesday.

Among the successful candidates, Bhanusree Lakshmi Annapurna Pratyusha secured the 198th rank. She had held the first rank in the AP Public Service Commission Group-1 exam. Hailing from the Kalla mandal area in the West Godavari district, Pratyusha completed her education from Delhi University in Economics Hons. She belongs to a family of modest means. Her father is a government school teacher and her mother a housemaker.

Among the other UPSC qualifiers from Andhra Pradesh are Pradeep Reddy (382nd rank) from Kadapa district, Hari Prasad Raju (475th rank) from East Godavari district with a background in medicine and Govada Navyasree (995th rank), an engineer with a B.Tech degree, currently an administrative officer at the DMHO of state government.

The list also includes K. Srinivasulu (526th rank) from Nandyal district, Marripati Nagabharat (580th rank) and P. Bhargav (590th rank) from Visakhapatnam, and Hanita Vemulapati (887th rank), Visakhapatnam.

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy congratulated all the qualifiers, particularly Ananya Reddy of Telangana who secured the third rank, Nandala Saikiran (the 27th rank) of Telangana and Merugu Kaushik (the 82nd rank) of Telangana, along with all Telugu speaking aspirants who cracked the prestigious civil services exam.

The Chief Minister wished them the best for a fulfilling career in their service to the nation.