Efforts On To Provide Water and Power Supplies to 2bhk Houses

Hyderabad: Works related to the development of infrastructure to supply drinking water and provide electricity are underway at 2BHK housing sites.

Though allotment letters were distributed to the beneficiaries ahead of the Assembly elections, they did not shift to their new houses as they were without drinking water and electricity supplies.

“ People are coming to the housing sites showing their allotment letters and yelling at the security guards,” said a GHMC official. He further said that they had received instructions from the state government to complete pending works and develop infrastructure related to electricity and water supply.

Moreover, the delay in allotment of completed houses has caused damages to materials, including internal wiring, internal water supply, sanitary fixtures and pump sets.

Out of the one lakh houses construction of which have been undertaken by GHMC, approximately 66,000 have been allocated, while the remaining are in various stages of construction.