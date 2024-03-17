ED Had Substantial Evidence Against Kavitha: Kishan

Hyderabad: State BJP president and Union minister G. Kishan Reddy launched ‘Prasnistonna Telangana’ (Telangana asking), a movement where people can question the Revanth Reddy government for not fulfilling the poll promises.

Releasing its poster here on Sunday, Reddy said people can join the movement either on its website or by giving a missed call.

Reddy said that the Congress came to power by making tall promises. It also assured to implement all poll promises within 100 days of coming to power. But none of the promises have been implemented by the Revanth Reddy government, he said.

Referring to a protest by BRS workers against the ED arrest of their MLC K. Kavitha, Reddy said that it was shameful on the part of such leaders to support a person accused of involvement in the liquor scam. He said that the BJP government at the Centre would not spare anyone involved in corruption.

The Union minister said that Kavitha was arrested only after ED established her involvement in money laundering and the statements by people who worked with her.

He also made it clear that the BJP was in no way concerned with ED. The directorate conducts raids and makes arrests as per the law of the land, Reddy pointed out.

