ED Attaches Som Phyto Pharma’s Assets in PMLA Case

Hyderabad: The Directorate of Enforcement (ED) provisionally attached fixed deposits worth Rs 6.3 lakh belonging to Som Phyto Pharma (India) Ltd, stating that the firm had profited by not installing mandatory pollution control measures. The attachment was done under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002.

The agency initiated its investigation against Som Phyto based on a complaint filed by the TS Pollution Control Board (TSPCB) before a court stating that the company had violated mandatory guidelines with regard to the disposal of liquid effluents generated during the production of bio-fertilisers and bio-pesticides.

This, the PCB said, was in violation of the Water (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, 1974, and the Air (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Amendment Act, 1987.

Som Phyto was supposed to set up a pre-treatment plant for treating its waste water before sending it to a common effluent treatment plant, but failed to do so and caused severe water and air pollution, the PCB complaint to the court said.

The ED said its investigation into the complaint revealed that by committing the offence, Som Phyto had generated proceeds of crime amounting to Rs 6.3 lahks which the agency attached.