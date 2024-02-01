ED attaches properties of Al Kabeer exports

: The Directorate of Enforcement (ED) attached movable property in the form of fixed deposit worth Rs. 61 Lakh in the name of Al Kabeer Exports Private Limited under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act,2002 (PMLA).ED initiated the investigation based on a complaint filed by the Telangana State Pollution Control Board (TSPCB) in the Court of Special. Mobile Judicial First Class Magistrate, Sangareddy, Telangana. As per the complaint, Al Kabeer Exports Private Limited was engaged in the processing of frozen buffalo meat.The accused company obtained permission from the TSPCB that all solid waste generated during animal slaughter in the premises shall be properly classified and disposed off as per the norms of TSPCB. However, the company did not follow the norms prescribed by TSPCB to treat the solid waste generated in the processing of frozen buffalo meat and committed offences under sections of the Water (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, 1974.ED investigation revealed that Al Kabeer Exports Private Limited did not comply with the statutory requirement of treatment of hazardous solid meat waste generated in their premises. Instead, the company disposed off the hazardous waste in open areas which resulted in pollution of surface and ground water in the surrounding areas. ED investigation also revealed that by committing the scheduled offence, the company generated proceeds of crime amounting to Rs. 61 lakh which has been provisionally attached, according to the press release.