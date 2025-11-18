ECI Announces Special Electoral Roll Revision in Assam

New Delhi: The Election Commission of India (ECI) has announced a special revision of electoral rolls in Assam, where the assembly elections are scheduled to be held in 2026.

This 'special revision' is not the same as the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) drive being carried out by the EC in 12 states and union territories, given Assam's distinct citizenship framework and the ongoing Supreme Court-monitored National Register of Citizens (NRC) process.

According to a letter addressed to the Assam Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), ECI Secretary Pawan Diwan said, "I am directed to convey that the Commission has directed a Special Revision (SR) u/s 21 of the Representation of the Peoples Act 1950, with reference to January 1, 2026, as the qualifying date, in the State of Assam."

During the SIR drive being carried out in other states, the Booth Level Officers (BLOs) are tasked with conducting house-to-house verification using blank forms. However, according to EC, the BLOs in Assam will be given a pre-filled register to verify existing electors.

"ERO of each Assembly Constituency shall be responsible for ensuring that no eligible citizen is left out while at the same time no ineligible person is included in the Electoral Roll," the letter read.

"Before the draft publication, exercise of removal of all logical errors and standardisation of addresses and checking quality of photographs shall be completed in a time-bound manner. The Commission has directed to take all-out efforts to ensure 100 per cent removal of probable duplicate/multiple entries identified by the system/field reports, after BLO verification from the electoral roll during the current round of pre-revision activities," it read.

Moreover, the EC's letter stated that the applicant can choose to furnish their Aadhar Number. "However, no application for inclusion of name in the electoral roll shall be denied and no entries in the electoral roll shall be deleted for inability of an individual to furnish or intimate Aadhaar Number," the letter read.

Meanwhile, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma welcomed the EC's decision to carry out special revision in the state, saying that it will ensure "clean and updated electoral rolls" for all eligible citizens.

"The Govt of Assam welcomes the Election Commission of India's decision to undertake a Special Revision of the electoral roll with January 1, 2026, as the qualifying date. This will help ensure clean, updated and accurate electoral rolls for all eligible citizens. Assam will extend full cooperation to the Election Commission of India to complete the revision in a transparent and time-bound manner," Sarma posted on X.