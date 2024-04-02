EC To Review Curbs on Volunteers: YSRC Leaders

Kurnool: Ruling YSRC leaders have urged the Election Commission for lifting the curbs on volunteers in pension distribution. Others lack the knowledge about the system and as to whom the pension should be reached, they noted.

Retired IAS officer and YSR Congress candidate for Kurnool assembly segment, A Md Imtiaz, told the media on Monday that he has requested the EC to review its decision not to involve volunteers in pension distribution.

Former legislator SV Mohan Reddy highlighted the problems faced by the disabled and elderly people, who cannot visit Sachivalayam offices to receive their pensions.

Alliance parties such as the TD, Jana Sena and BJP have raised objections to the activities of the volunteers during the election time, and have requested that they are kept away from any involvement for the next three months, he noted.

Mohan Reddy said this obstructed the smooth distribution of welfare pensions and this was a betrayal of the people by Chandrababu Naidu and others of the 3-party alliance.