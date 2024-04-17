EC Tells KCR to Mind His Language

Hyderabad: Intemperate language against leaders of other political parties, and repeated indulgence in such commentary by BRS president and former chief minister K. Chandrashekar Rao was taken note of by the Election Commission of India which, in a notice to him, made it clear that such comments were a clear violation of the Model Code of Conduct and gave him time till 11 am, on April 18 to explain his stand on his comments.

If the BRS president fails to respond by the deadline, the ECI said it will then be presumed that he has “nothing to say” on the matter and that it would take “appropriate action or decision” without any further reference to the matter to him.

The notice to Chandrashekar Rao followed a complaint to it from TPCC senior vice president T Niranjan who said the BRS president at a press meet in Sircilla on April 5, “made vulgar, derogatory and objectionable allegations against the Congress party.”

The ECI, in its notice, said it is of the prima facie opinion that Chandrashekar Rao with his April 5 comments, violated the MCC and that in this case, “unverified allegations and derogatory remarks” made by the BRS chief, “pose a risk of maligning the image of opposition party/leader and to disturb the level playing field amid ongoing election process in Telangana.”

The notice from the Election Commission follows a factual report it received from the District Election Officer for Rajanna Sircilla, who found that Chandrashekar Rao’s remarks violated the MCC provisions.

The ECI also said that this was not the first time that Chandrashekar Rao had made such comments and recalled how it had in May 2019 cautioned him “to be more careful and strictly adhere” to the MCC while addressing public rallies and meetings or while making public statements. It also said that it had again cautioned him on this issue in October 2023 during the campaign for the state Assembly elections.

Taking note of the fact that “Chandrasekhar Rao is not only president of Telangana Rashtra Samithi… but also former chief minister of Telangana,” the ECI said, “it is expected of him to follow the provisions of the Model Code of Conduct and guidelines/advisory of the Commission.” Addressing him, it said, “Any unverified or unsubstantiated claim without any proof or derogatory remarks made by you has the propensity to malign the image of the political party or candidates in opposition.”

KCR COMMENTS

A Congressman said to sell Nirodhs and papads for survival. Are they sons of dogs to say for the selling of Nirodhs and papads?;

This situation has occurred because 'Lathkhors' who are incapable of providing drinking water are ruling;

Your government is a government of 'Lathkhors'. You won by 1. 8 percentage votes by speaking lies;

It means that you are ‘Pakka Chavatas, Daddammas, Chetakani Chavatas’;

If you fail to give a Rs 500 bonus (for crops) we will bite your throats and kill.