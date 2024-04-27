EC Rejects 1,122 Nominations Filed in AP During Scrutiny

Viijayawada: AP Chief Electoral Officer Mukesh Kumar Meena said that following the scrutiny of nominations filed for the assembly and Lok Sabha elections in Andhra Pradesh on Friday, 503 nominations for 25 parliamentary constituencies (PCs) and 2,705 nominations for 175 assembly constituencies (ACs) have been found valid.

In a media release on Saturday, the CEO stated that 183 nominations from PCs and 939 nominations from ACs have been rejected after scrutiny.

Mukesh Kumar said total of 686 nominations had been filed for the 25 parliamentary constituencies and 3,644 nominations filed for the 175 assembly constituencies from April 18 to April 25.

With regard to parliament elections, Guntur Lok Sabha seat received the highest number of 47 nominations and Srikakulam the lowest 16 nominations.

In terms of assembly, Tirupati constituency received the highest 52 nominations. Chodavaram assembly constituency received the least number of eight nominations.

The CEO said the last date of withdrawing nominations is April 29. The number of candidates left after withdrawal of nominations, will be considered as candidates for the elections on May 13.