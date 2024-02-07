EC Orders Action Against Cops Involved in Lathi-Charge on Farmers

Hyderabad: Responding to a complaint of lathi-charge on farmers from Eklaspur gate in Marikal mandal of Narayanpet district, the Election Commission has ordered action as per ECI guidelines. It may be recalled that an 84-year-old farmer Mohammad Khasim, who was injured in the police action, had succumbed to the injuries.

Chief electoral officer Vikas Raj gave the direction to the district collector, the district election officer and the superintendent of police (SP) of Narayanpet.

The EC had on November 22, 2023 written to the SP directing action against the police officials responsible for the baton charge in his first letter. The recent order was given after a second representation stating that no action was taken against the concerned DSP.

The Chittanoor Ethanol Company Vyatireka Porata Committee said in a release that it has been organizing peaceful protests against Jurala Organic Farms and Agro Industries Ltd for over two years over concerns about the pollution being caused by it. In a pre-planned execution, police resorted to the action against the agitating villagers on October 22, 2023, it said.

The police had filed cases against 78 farmers and representatives of the committee. The communiqué also informed that representations against the company were given in the Chief Minister’s Office, and offices of the environment and industries ministers.