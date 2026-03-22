EC Issues Poll Guidelines for Assembly Elections

New Delhi: Ahead of Assembly elections in Assam, Kerala, Puducherry, Tamil Nadu, and West Bengal, along with by-elections in six states, the Election Commission of India (ECI) has issued directions to Chief Electoral Officers (CEOs) of the respective States and Union Territories.

The Commission has instructed officials to ensure that all 2,18,807 polling stations are equipped with Assured Minimum Facilities (AMFs) and adequate voter assistance on polling day.

The AMFs include drinking water, shaded waiting areas, toilets with water facilities, proper lighting, ramps for persons with disabilities (PwD), standard voting compartments, and clear signage. Additionally, benches are to be placed at regular intervals in queues to help voters sit while waiting.

To enhance voter awareness, four standardised Voter Facilitation Posters (VFPs) will be displayed prominently at all polling stations. These will include polling station details, the list of candidates, do’s and don’ts, approved identification documents, and the voting process.

Voter Assistance Booths (VABs) will also be set up at every polling station location. These booths, staffed by Booth Level Officers (BLOs) and officials, will help voters locate their polling booth number and serial number in the electoral roll. The booths will be clearly marked and easily visible.

As part of voter convenience measures, the Commission has also introduced a mobile phone deposit facility outside polling stations. Voters can deposit their switched-off phones with designated volunteers before entering and collect them after casting their vote.

The Election Commission reiterated that the provision of AMFs and accessibility measures is mandatory and will be closely monitored. Officials have been directed to complete all necessary arrangements well in advance to ensure a smooth and comfortable voting experience for all electors.