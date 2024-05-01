Eatala Flays Revanth for Quota Remarks

Hyderabad: BJP leader Etala Rajendar flayed Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy for his ‘baseless’ allegations on the issue of reservations. He said that it was B.R. Ambedkar who had suggested reservations to bring about a semblance of parity in the society and Congress party cannot claim credit for giving them.

Addressing a meeting of the SC morcha in Alwal, he said, “In his 10 years as the Prime Minister, Narendra Modi had never said that reservations would be removed. In fact he added many castes into the OBC category, who, like SCs, had never found any prominence in the cabinets of Indira Gandhi, Rajiv Gandhi and Manmohan Singh.”

The BJP will poll the maximum number of votes and the party flag will fly high in Malkajgiri once the results are declared, he said.

Earlier speaking in Quthbullapur, he took a dig at Revanth’s failed promises like giving Rs 2,500 to women every month, a scooty for girl students and Rs 4,000 pension for the aged, among others.

Modi coming to power ended the days of coalition and family-run governments. He is striving to make India a vishwa guru, he said.