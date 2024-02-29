Eastern Command conducts annual anti-tank missile firing

The annual Eastern Command Anti Tank Guided Missile (ATGM) field firing was conducted at Teesta Field Firing Range near Siliguri in the north of West Bengal from February 20 to 28.More than 1500 personnel from various units of infantry and mechanized infantry battalions of the Indian Army participated in the command level training exercise.The firing was carried out under the aegis of Trishakti Corps of the Eastern Command. More than 260 missiles were fired with an aim to achieve the target of ‘One Missile One Tank.’The Trishakti Corps stated, “The firing was conducted keeping in view the tactical scenarios on the battlefield in which tanks have got a major role. The ATGM detachments fired from various modes that they might have to adopt based on tactical situations.”It added, “These included firing from various vehicles including the recently inducted indigenous Light Strike Vehicle and firing by ground-based detachments. Engagement of targets by detachments inserted by helicopters was also practiced.”General Officer Commanding (Trishakti Corps) Lt Gen VPS Kaushik witnessed the drill and applauded the troops for their professional excellence and operational readiness.