Ease of Justice is Right of Every Citizen: PM

Addressing the diamond jubilee celebrations of the Supreme Court on Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasised that 'ease of justice' is the right of every Indian citizen, with the Supreme Court serving as its medium. He commended Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud for his dedication to improving justice delivery in the country. Multiple technology initiatives like Digital Supreme Court Reports, Digital Courts 2.0, and the new website of the Supreme Court were launched at the event.

In his address, Prime Minister Modi acknowledged that an empowered judicial system is an integral part of a developed India. He highlighted ongoing government efforts to modernise laws, citing the Jan Vishwas Bill as a step towards reducing unnecessary burdens on the judicial system. The Prime Minister urged the Supreme Court to contribute to the capacity building of other stakeholders, emphasising the need for a smooth transition to new laws.

Modi noted that the enactment of three new criminal justice laws marked a new era for India's legal, policing, and investigative systems. He underscored the importance of ensuring a seamless transition from centuries-old laws, emphasising ongoing training and capacity-building initiatives for government employees.

Highlighting the Supreme Court's role in strengthening India's vibrant democracy, Modi praised the institution for delivering crucial verdicts on individual rights and freedom of speech, shaping the country's socio-political landscape. He expressed confidence that India's current economic policies and laws would contribute to building a brighter future.

During the event, Modi announced the government's approval of Rs 800 crore for the expansion of the Supreme Court building. He also emphasised the convergence of Indian values and modernity in the legal framework, urging the drafting of court judgments and orders in a simple language for better understanding.

The ceremony showcased the integration of technology, with Modi's address being translated into English in real-time using Artificial Intelligence (AI). The Prime Minister envisioned the use of similar technology in courts to simplify processes for the common people.

Union law minister Arjun Ram Meghwal highlighted the government's commitment to creating a better justice ecosystem through a whole-of-government approach and cooperation with the judiciary. CJI Chandrachud, other Supreme Court judges, and legal dignitaries attended the event, with CJI Chandrachud emphasising the importance of an independent judiciary and institutional safeguards.