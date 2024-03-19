Earth Hour: City Landmarks To Go Dark on March 23

Hyderabad: Several landmarks in the city will go dark on the evening of March 23, marking the Earth Hour. Illumination at several buildings and structures in the city, including the State Secretariat, the B.R. Ambedkar statue near it, the Durgam Cheruvu cable bridge, the Buddha statue in Hussainsagar, Golconda Fort, Charminar, and the State Central Library will be switched off from 8.30 pm to 9.30 pm on March 23.

Vani Prasad, principal secretary, forests and environment, on Tuesday called on people to join in the Earth Hour by switching off lights in their residences and other buildings for one hour. “Earth Hour is a reminder about the need to recognise and understand issues such as climate change, need to protect biodiversity, and the environment,” she said in a news release.