Early Summer Brings Along Viral Fevers

Hyderabad: The early arrival of summer this year, as evidenced by rising temperatures and a marked absence of cold spells, has brought with it seasonal illnesses, as an increasing number of fevers and related symptoms are being reported at out-patient departments of hospitals.

Typically, Hyderabad bids adieu to winter by the third week of February, but this year, winter has commenced its departure earlier than usual, marking a deviation from the pattern observed over the past five years.

The maximum temperature has already clocked around 35 degrees Celsius (°C) in the first week of February, which is 3°C above the normal temperature.

Dr Monalisa Sahu, an infectious diseases specialist, said there has been a noticeable increase in viral illnesses, including cases of gastroenteritis. “Patients have been showing a variety of symptoms ranging from fevers accompanied by runny nose, headache, and redness of the eyes suggestive of conjunctivitis, to more complex cases with rashes, joint pains, muscle pains and general weakness. Children are particularly vulnerable, showing signs of measles, chickenpox and even mumps,” he said.

Cases of enteric fever and gastroenteritis are on the rise, with complaints of loose stools, vomiting and abdominal pain becoming commonplace.

Dr Sahu emphasised the importance of early diagnosis through clinical suspicion and proper hygiene practices to mitigate the spread of these illnesses.

Dr K. Somnath Gupta, a senior consultant physician, said that the transition from colder to warmer weather can weaken immune systems, making individuals more susceptible to infections.

“Increased outdoor activities expose people to allergens and pollutants, exacerbating symptoms such as sneezing, runny nose and congestion. Poor indoor air quality, coupled with dehydration from hot weather, further compromise immune functions and increase the likelihood of illness,” he said.

As summer also coincides with travel season and heightened social activities, there's an elevated risk of infections spreading through crowded environments and contaminated surfaces, he said. Dr Gupta stressed the importance of practising good hygiene, staying hydrated, and maintaining a balanced diet to support immune health during this time.

While most cases of seasonal fevers and colds resolve on their own, individuals with underlying health conditions or severe symptoms should seek medical attention promptly to prevent complications, doctors advised.