Drinking Water Scarcity Across North Telangana Districts, Contaminated Water in Taps

Nizamabad: Drinking water problems arose in many areas of north Telangana districts ahead of the summer season.

Habitations in rural and urban local body limits have started facing the water shortage. Villages in remote and interior areas are facing an acute shortage. Lack of coordination between Mission Bhagiratha officials and other departments worsened the situation in undivided Adilabad, Karimnagar and Nizamabad districts.

Tribal areas in Utnoor agency area in undivided Adilabad district witnessed a shortage in drinking water supply. The residents of Kolam and Gondu gudems now walk about 2km every day to fetch potable water and quench their thirst.

Jainur, Kerameri, Asifabad, Wankidi, Sirpur (U), Tiryani and other tribal areas are facing drinking water problems.

Tribals complained that water through the Mission Bhagiratha scheme was not available for them. The taps set up for drinking water supply were dry in several habitations, they said.

They are worried over a further worsening of the drinking water shortage if officials fail to take remedial steps. “It is unfortunate we do not get even drinking water in the summer season,” said M Tukaram of Kerameri.

In Karimnagar district also, people complained about drinking water shortage. Water supply on alternative days and less pressure in tap water supply are major complaints.

Under the Karimnagar municipal corporation limits, people said irregular timings for drinking water supply was affecting their schedules. At present, the Mid-Manair Dam (MMD) has 12tmc of water and the Lower Manair Dam (LMD) has 7.5tmc of water.

Transport minister Ponnam Prabhakar has assured the people of Karimnagar that drinking water is available till July 30. “There is no need to worry about drinking water supply and water will be released from the Sriramsagar project to undivided Karimnagar district for irrigation and drinking water needs,” he said.

The minister directed municipal, Mission Bhagiratha and gram panchayat officials to coordinate between them to ensure timely supply of drinking water.

In the integrated Nizamabad district, people are facing a serious drinking water shortage. The people in Kamareddy district headquarters received coloured water supply in their taps. Officials said leakage in the pipelines led to contamination of drinking water. Due to this, the people of several colonies are worried over possible spread of diarrhea.

Some municipal officials are being irresponsible over water supply, residents said, and they urged the state government to initiate alternative arrangements for drinking water supply.