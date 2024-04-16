Dr Tamilisai Chats With Robot on Election, BJP Prospects in TN

Hyderabad: Former Telangana Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan, who during her term at Raj Bhavan here had spoken multiple times about how robots could be put to use to serve patients in hospitals, and particularly so during the Covid pandemic, is back in the news after a short sit-down with a robot in Chennai, one that answered political questions.

Dr Soundararajan, after resigning as Telangana Governor, rejoined the BJP, in which she was earlier, and is the party’s candidate for the Lok Sabha elections from Chennai South constituency in Tamil Nadu. Following a short video of her interaction with a robot during which it answered questions from Dr Soundararajan, the former Governor said she decided to sit down with it as it was an interesting demonstration of how technology can be used.

As Governor, Dr Soundararajan had witnessed a demonstration of a robot that could spray sanitiser, attended robotic competition at colleges and promoted the use of robots to deliver medicines and foods to patients who need to be in isolation.

On her latest experience with a robot, Dr Soundararajan said she asked the machine if it knew her and the answer was a yes. The robot also provided some information about her past work and her candidature now.

“I also asked what would be the chances for the BJP in Tamil Nadu and the party’s relationship with the state. The response was that in its manifesto, the BJP talked about Tamil Nadu. It also said people here want a change,” she said.

On her chances in the coming election, Dr Soundararajan said though the DMK was strong, the BJP was growing and that she hoped to win.