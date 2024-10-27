Dr. Phani Mohanty Gets Prestigious Godabarish Mishra Samman

Bhubaneswar: Eminent poet Dr. Phani Mohanty has been felicitated with the prestigious 'Godabarish Misha Samman' for his outstanding contributions to Odia literature.

Dr. Mohanty was felicitated on Saturday evening by Justice Aditya Kumar Mohapatra of High Court of Orissa at a special function organised at Sarala Bhawan, Cuttack, by Sarala Sahitya Sansad on the occasion of 138th birth anniversary of Pandit Godabarish Mishra.

Presided over by Sarala Sahitya Sansad president Dr. Pravakar Swain, the function was attended by Dr. Sanghamitra Bhanja, head of Odia department of Rama Devi University and literateur Satyanarayan Panda.

Dr. Mohanty was felicitated with a citation and a cash reward of Rs 50,000.