 Top
Home » Nation » Current Affairs

Dr. Phani Mohanty Gets Prestigious Godabarish Mishra Samman

Current Affairs
Akshaya Kumar Sahoo
27 Oct 2024 4:49 PM GMT
Dr. Phani Mohanty Gets Prestigious Godabarish Mishra Samman
x
Dr. Phani Mohanty (third from left) receiving Godabarish Misha Samman from Justice Justice Aditya Kumar Mohapatra. (DC)

Bhubaneswar: Eminent poet Dr. Phani Mohanty has been felicitated with the prestigious 'Godabarish Misha Samman' for his outstanding contributions to Odia literature.

Dr. Mohanty was felicitated on Saturday evening by Justice Aditya Kumar Mohapatra of High Court of Orissa at a special function organised at Sarala Bhawan, Cuttack, by Sarala Sahitya Sansad on the occasion of 138th birth anniversary of Pandit Godabarish Mishra.

Presided over by Sarala Sahitya Sansad president Dr. Pravakar Swain, the function was attended by Dr. Sanghamitra Bhanja, head of Odia department of Rama Devi University and literateur Satyanarayan Panda.

Dr. Mohanty was felicitated with a citation and a cash reward of Rs 50,000.

( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
Dr. Phani Mohanty Odia literature Cuttack Justice Aditya Kumar 
Rest of India Odisha Bhubaneswar 
Akshaya Kumar Sahoo
About the AuthorAkshaya Kumar Sahoo
With 27 years of journalistic experience at Deccan Chronicle and The Asian Age. His expertise spans politics, government, business, culture, tribal affairs, gender issues, and more.

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X
    sidekick