DoT Forms Committee To Review and Revise NFAP

New Delhi: The department of telecommunications (DoT) under the telecom ministry has formed a new panel to review and revise the National Frequency Allocation Plan or NFAP. The chairman of the committee will decide the chairman of the working groups as well for different frequency bands, according to the DoT document.

As per the document, the constitution of the committee comprises three working groups involved in frequency allocation namely Working Group 1 for frequency bands up to 1 GHz (inclusive), Working Group 2 for frequency bands 1 GHz to 6 GHz and Working Group 3 for frequency bands beyond 6 GHz.

The department’s plan comes ahead of the next spectrum auction in India, which will take place on May 20, 2024. The telecom firms are likely to offer spectrum in the bands such as 800 MHz, 900 MHz, 1800 MHz, 2100 MHz, 2300 MHz, 2500 MHz, 3500 MHz, and 26 GHz. While this time there's no 700 MHz band included and it is likely because no player has shown any interest in it.

Taking into account whatever decisions were taken during the World RadioCommunication Conference 2023, the committee will review and revise the NFAP 2022-2022. The NFAP is a central document that outlines who can be given spectrum and how the companies across different sectors can use it.

The new committee has been formed with the approval of competent authority under the chairmanship of wireless adviser to the government of India. “Further, the committee will also see the national demand and the latest developments concerning spectrum requirements by different industries to update the NFAP,” the document said.

As far as the upcoming spectrum auction is concerned, speculation is rife that some Indian telecom players may not participate and bid for airwaves only in circles where their existing spectrum is expiring soon. Telecom giant Vodafone Idea (Vi) has even surrendered some spectrum back to the DoT, which was expiring soon as it plans to reduce costs and still be able to provide optimal services to their customers.