Don’t Treat Polling Day as a Holiday, Step Out To Vote, Say Campaigns

Hyderabad: With the people of Telangana all set to elect their representatives for the Lok Sabha in the next 48 hours, the Election Commission as well as social organisations are encouraging the citizens to exercise their voting right without fail on May 13.

Several campaigns are focused on asking people against treating the poll day as yet another holiday or plead people against planning a vacation.

“Do not consider the polling day as part of a long weekend, as the election day is preceded by a Sunday and a second Saturday,” one of the campaigners sought to educate the voters.

They are also encouraging the first time voters to participate in one of the most important democratic processes in the country.

GHMC officials have made arrangements for drinking water and a tent for shade at all the polling stations.

Weather on the polling day during the morning hours will be pleasant with breezy wind. However, heavy spells of rain are expected in the evening, said Dr A. Sravani, a scientist from the Indian Meteorological Department.

“Heavy spells of rain are expected in Hyderabad and several parts of Telangana on May 13 evening,” she said.

On the voting day, several people who are having vote in Andhra Pradesh from the city of Hyderabad and its surroundings are all set to leave the city to cast their native.

Hemalata Reddy, an actor said, “Though I have been staying in Hyderabad for the last several years, I vote in Andhra Pradesh. So I will be casting my vote in Vizag. On Sunday, I have social gatherings to celebrate mothers day here in the city, later I will be leaving for Vizag.”