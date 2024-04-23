Hyderabad: Konda Vishweshwar Reddy, the BJP's Chevella Lok Sabha candidate, urged the Opposition parties to refrain from exploiting regional and caste divisions for short-term political gains. Creating animosity and discord among the peace-loving population is detrimental to the unity and harmony of society, he said.

Vishweshwar Reddy urged the Opposition parties to work together to foster understanding and cooperation among all communities. Speaking to the media after four sarpanches, one MPTC and senior leaders from other parties joined BJP in Tandur.

Vishweshwar Reddy said reservation based on religion contradicted the principles of the Constitution as envisioned by Dr B.R. Ambedkar. Despite attempts by the Opposition to sway voters with freebies and monetary incentives, the electorate remained steadfast in their determination to support Modi and his progressive policies, he said.

Vishweshwar Reddy said he was overwhelmed by the support from the people during the rally to file his nomination papers on Monday. “In contrast to other party candidates who rely on paid volunteers, our rally was genuine and reflective of the authentic support from the community," he said and was confident of winning by a margin of three lakh votes.