DMK Deputy General Secretary Kanimozhi Reply to PM’s Charge

Chennai: How could we consider China as an enemy nation when the Prime Minister Narendra Modi had personally welcomed the Chinese premier Xi Jinping when the latter came to Mahabalipuram some time back and had openly hobnobbed with him, asked DMK deputy general secretary Kanimozhi on Wednesday.

Speaking to media persons at the Chennai airport, Kanimozhi replied to a question on Modi accusing the DMK of insulting Indian scientists and the space programme by crediting China for setting up the ISRO launch pad at Kulasekarapattinam that he inaugurated, Kanimozhi said the person who had done that art work for the newspaper advertisement that the Prime Minister was referring to had put up the red flag in the visual.

She said that it was the DMK government that acquired the land for the Kulasekarapattinam launch pad and that it was the late Chief Minister M Karunanidhi who repeatedly urged the then Prime Minister Manmohan Singh to set up the space port there.

After that she had even raised the issue in Parliament several times, she said, adding that the State government had also allocated 2000 acres of land for setting up space related industries, she said.