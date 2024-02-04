Top
DLSA Trains on Managing Juvenile Delinquency

DC Correspondent
3 Feb 2024 7:46 PM GMT
The District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) held a training programme on managing juvenile delinquency at the local district court on Saturday. (Representation Image: DC)

Kurnool: The District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) held a training programme on managing juvenile delinquency at the local district court on Saturday.

Ch. Venkata Naga Srinivasa Rao, DLSA secretary, emphasised identifying criminal tendencies early and using counselling and education for positive change.

Participants, including police officers, law students, and paralegal volunteers, received briefings on the Juvenile Justice Act 2015, Pocso Act 2012, and pre-arrest/arrest procedures.

T. Jyotsna Devi (principal magistrate), Venkata Harinath (Lok Adalat president), Hussain Bhasha (Boys Observation Home superintendent), Zubeda Begum (Child Welfare Committee chairperson), I. Sudhakar Reddy (Disha Police Station DSP), Venkata Lakshmamma (project director), and Dr Yathiraj (psychiatrist) participated.

