Display Info On Toll Fee Passes At Plazas, NHAI Tells Field Offices

New Delhi: To enhance transparency and create user awareness regarding availability of ‘Local Monthly Pass’ and the ‘Annual Pass’ at fee plazas, the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) has issued directions to its field offices to prominently display detailed information about these passes at all fee plazas on National Highways that come under its jurisdiction. The initiative aims to ensure that users are well-informed about the availability, rates, and procedures for availing of the Local Monthly Pass and Annual Pass facility, said officials.

The information will be displayed on signage boards at visible locations, including fee plaza approaches, customer service areas, entry and exit points. NHAI has directed its field offices to place these boards at fee plazas in 30 days as well as to ensure that all sign boards are clearly visible during day and night as per applicable fee rules.

National Highway users can avail benefits of different concessional passes that are available to make commuting seamless and economical. These passes include ‘Local Monthly Pass’ facility for commuters with private vehicles residing within 20 km radius of a fee plaza. To avail ‘Local Monthly Pass’, required documents include Aadhar card, Vehicle Registration Certificate and proof of residential address etc. also listed at all Fee Plazas. The monthly pass is issued at Fee Plaza helpdesk after verification of documents. Similarly, ‘Annual Pass’ facility with validity of one year or 200 Fee Plaza crossings is applicable only for “private vehicles” like cars / jeeps / vans. The annual pass can be purchased through the ‘Rajmargyatra App’ and is digitally activated on the valid FASTag attached to the vehicle after paying one-time fee of Rs. 3,000. The annual pass is valid on around 1,150 fee plazas on National Highways and Expressways across the country.