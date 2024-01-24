Dismissed TSRTC Employees Meet CM Revanth Reddy

Hyderabad: A group of dismissed employees of Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) met Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy on Wednesday, urging him to take them back to service. More than 30 employees, who were removed from service after getting involved in cash and ticket irregularity cases, fatal accidents and long absenteeism without prior permission, met the Chief Minister at his residence and gave a petition urging him to intervene in the matter.

Sources said that the Chief Minister directed TSRTC managing director V.C. Sajjanar to look into the matter and do the needful. A senior TSRTC official said that these expelled employees will be appealing to the regional managers, for a thorough investigation, after the mercy petition.

“Earlier, in case of accidents, the drivers used to be suspended from the service. For the past two years, a team of experts from the corporation have started investigating using evidence like video footage. If the driver is found to be not at fault, he will be taken back to service,” the source said.