Digi Yatra Likely at 14 More Airports

New Delhi: Digi Yatra is likely to be rolled out at 14 more airports by the end of this month and efforts are on to make the facility more user-friendly with certain changes in the architecture, according to a top executive.

Based on Facial Recognition Technology (FRT), Digi Yatra provides for contactless, seamless movement of passengers at various checkpoints at airports and currently, there are nearly 5 million users.

The facility is now there at 14 airports for domestic passengers and discussions are ongoing with various stakeholders concerned to make it available for international travellers as well.

Digi Yatra Foundation CEO Suresh Khadakbhavi said that Digi Yatra is expected to be available at 14 more airports by the end of April. A not-for-profit entity, the foundation is the nodal agency for Digi Yatra, which was introduced in December 2022.

The 14 new airports where the facility is to be rolled out soon are Bagdogra, Bhubaneswar, Chandigarh, Chennai, Coimbatore, Dabolim, Indore, Mangalore, Patna, Raipur, Ranchi, Srinagar, Trivandrum and Vishakhapatnam.

While Digi Yatra is slowly gaining traction, there have been concerns expressed in various quarters about the privacy of the data of the passengers.

Seeking to assuage the concerns, Khadakbhavi said Digi Yatra does not have any passengers’ data. “It is only in the phone (of the user) that the data is residing and it is in the control of the passenger himself or herself,” he said.

The data shared by a passenger for Digi Yatra is stored in an encrypted format. To avail of the service, a passenger has to register his or her details on the Digi Yatra app using Aadhaar-based validation and a self-image capture. In the next step, the boarding pass has to be scanned and the credentials are shared with the airport.

At the airport e-gate, the passenger has to first scan the bar-coded boarding pass and the facial recognition system installed at the e-gate will validate the passenger’s identity and travel document. Once this process is done, the passenger can enter the airport through the e-gate.

The passenger will have to follow the normal procedure to clear the security and board the aircraft.

Personnel at the airports have been directed to enrol passengers only with their informed consent. Khadakbhavi said work is going to ensure a more user-friendly experience for Digi Yatra users.