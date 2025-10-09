Didi to BJP, EC: Be Ready for Mass Uprising, Outburst If SIR Axes Valid Voters

Kolkata: West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday threatened the BJP and Election Commission (EC) of facing a “mass uprising and public outburst" if valid names would get dropped from the voters' list on the pretext of completing the special intensive revision (SIR) "within 15 days" in the state, that too amid a festive season and in wake of a natural calamity.

She also dared to accept "action" by any central agency but warned of making an "equal reaction" after accusing some EC officials including Chief Electoral Officer, West Bengal Manoj Agarwal of intimidating her government officers on poll postings.

Ms Banerjee said at the state secretariat Nabanna, “A conspiracy is underway to enforce the NRC on the pretext of SIR. There are some Mir Zafar who feel they have the last word. If they dare to do such tricks, cases of rioting and others will tumble out. The cat will be out of the bag.How will the SIR list be finalized and out in 15 days? Even God can't do it!”

She added, “If they (BJP, EC) think of taking action against us through an agency, we are ready and will accept the action. And if there is an action, there will be a reaction also. Together, we will fight. Be prepared to face a mass uprising and a public outburst.”

The CM alleged, “Four EC officers are threatening the booth level officers to follow their words after summoning them in the name of field survey. This will not be tolerated. It is Bengal, not Bihar.” Taking a swipe at Mr Agarwal, she pointed out, “He is also making threats. But there are many cases against him. So, he must not play, crossing his limits.”

Calling the field survey for the SIR a “show-off” by the EC, she claimed, “How can a union minister call for excluding 1.5 crore names from the voters’ list this time? If names of the genuine voters of any caste, creed and community are dropped at the behest of BJP in a hurry, I urge you not to play with fire and control yourself first. A wounded tiger is more dangerous than a normal one.”