Didi: Think Before Applying Under CAA Rules

Kolkata: As the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) roll-out has ushered an early Holi celebration among the communities of Hindu migrants in West Bengal from Monday evening, Trinamul Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee floated a new theory to swing their mind from the BJP ahead of the Lok Sabha Election.

The chief minister alleged on Tuesday that whoever would apply for citizenship online at the Centre’s portal afresh would lose their citizenship and become “infiltrators” under the CAA. She also advised the applicants to think “1000 times” before seeking citizenship, called the CAA “a game to snatch rights” and linked it with the National Register of Citizens (NRC).

Launching a slew of projects at a government event in Habra of North 24 Parganas which has a base of the Matua community, Ms Banerjee claimed, “The central government’s CAA notification yesterday is a fraud before the polls. I doubt whether it is valid or not. There is no clarity. It is a total hoax and a wargame by the BJP before the polls.”

She added, “Those, who are asked to apply for citizenship again, will become infiltrators because as soon as they will submit their applications, their citizenship will be cancelled. What will happen to their jobs and properties and education of their children then? Everything will be declared illegal. You will have no right. This is a game to snatch the rights.”

The TMC chief then pointed out, “Don't forget it's connected to the NRC. You will be taken to detention camps. So think 1000 times before filing your applications. We neither accept it nor will. BJP's plan is to divide the Hindus among themselves, the Muslims similarly. Don't pay heed to promises of BJP as they are liars. I can give my life to protect your rights.”

Union minister Shantanu Thakur, who is from the Matuas and was seen celebrating the CAA roll-out with the members of his community in the morning at Thakurnagar in his Bongaon Lok Sabha constituency of the district, however punctured Ms Banerjee's charges and hailed Monday as the “second independence day” for the Hindu migrants.