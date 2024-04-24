Didi: I Don’t Interfere in Departmental Hiring; TMC Govt Moves SC Against HC Order

Kolkata: As the Trinamul Congress government on Wednesday moved the Supreme Court challenging the Calcutta High Court's judgment canceling the jobs of 25,753 West Bengal school education department employees over corruption in their recruitment, chief minister Mamata Banerjee tried to distance herself the monumental scam under her rule.

During the day, the School Service Commission (SSC), which recruited the candidates including teaching and non-teaching staff in 2016, filed a special leave petition at the SC against the order of the HC division bench. SSC chairman Siddhartha Majumdar said, “There have been allegations against 5000 candidates of illegally getting jobs. But why would nearly 26,000 candidates lose jobs for that?”

The CM later raised the issue at a Lok Sabha Election campaign rally in Burdwan East in support of Bolpur TMC candidate Asit Mal. She claimed, “It is the lookout of a concerned department how it recruits employees. I do not interfere in it. But nearly 26000 employees were terminated from their jobs. They were asked to return their salaries with interest. I felt bad about it.”

Ms Banerjee alleged, “I'm asking those BJP leaders, who are snatching jobs like this, whether they would be able to return the salaries of their entire government service if they were told similarly. Where will these 26000 people go? Will the schools in Bengal go for closure? Won't teachers' recruitment happen further?”

She added, “I still have 10 lakh government jobs to offer. But the court is stalling them if any appeal is filed. It is a big pilgrimage for the BJP. If BJP files a PIL, it gets what it asks for. But if others pray for justice, door is closed for them.” Meanwhile the National Commission for Women has condemned a controversial remark by TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee against Malda South BJP candidate Sreerupa Mitra Choudhury and sought a report from state DGP within four days.