Didi Calls Darjeeling Disaster ‘Man-Made’, Offers ₹5 Lakhs, Jobs to Victims’ Kin

Kolkata: West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday called the nature's fury in Darjeeling and other northern districts of the state a “man-made flood” as the death toll in the disaster rose to 28. The list of victims includes 23 people from the state and five Nepali citizens who lost their lives at Sukhiapokhri. Ms Banerjee announced a compensation of ₹5 lakhs and a special home guard's job to a family member of each of the 23 victims.

Later the CM, accompanied by state chief secretary Manoj Pant, flew to North Bengal on a two-day visit to monitor the rescue and relief operations in the affected region. Arriving at Hasimara in Alipurduar, she reached Nagrakata and assessed the extent of devastation with the district administration officials.

In the afternoon, Ms Banerjee also handed over the cheques of ₹5 lakh-compensation to some of the victims' kin at a relief camp and conveyed them about the job offer. She has plans to visit Mirik, the worst affected area, on Tuesday. Before leaving for the north, the CM told the media at the NSCBI Airport that the 23 deaths were due to “a man-made flood which means a pre-planned flood caused by the release of water and disaster.”

She said, “There was a 300-mm rainfall which continued for 12 hours straight in North Bengal. Then, waters from the Sankosh in Bhutan and Sikkim came flooding the entire region.” She then attacked Damodar Valley Corporation for the release of water from its barrages.

“We are now facing the consequences, especially in North Bengal. They are releasing water through the Durgapur Barrage and the force of the water is destroying bridges and everything in its path,” an angry CM alleged.

Pointing finger at a neighbouring state, she also claimed, “In Sikkim, they have built 40 hydropower projects on the Teesta. Where will that water go? It is coming to Siliguri, Matigara, and Kalimpong. We are facing the problems while they are earning money. They are taking money from the people of Sikkim and doing business in Siliguri. They get 90% subsidy.”

Ms Banerjee further said, “The Bhutan government sent us a letter yesterday expressing sympathy. We requested them to release water slowly because once water is released, it takes 2–3 days to reach us. Still, Nagrakata was washed away along with Dhupguri and many areas of Jalpaiguri, Alipurduar, Matigara, Darjeeling, and Mirik with the release of water. The worst-affected regions are Nagrakata and Mirik, as well as Jorebunglow and Kalimpong.”

She added, “We have started rescuing tourists. One person from Diamond Harbour is still missing because he was in a very remote area. Today 500 others are being evacuated in 45 Volvo and North Bengal State Transport Corporation buses. We have arranged accommodation for 250 among them in Siliguri. For the tourists still stranded, we have instructed the hotels not to charge them. The government will take care of it. Until the police reach them safely, they will stay in those hotels.”