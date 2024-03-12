Kolkata: Calling the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) implementation a “political trick, show-off” by the BJP ahead of the Lok Sabha Election, West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday vowed not to tolerate any "discrimination" in the CAA.

The Trinamul Congress supremo, while speaking to media at the state secretariat, also threatened to launch a “strong protest” if any loss of citizenship and questioned the timing of the CAA roll-out ahead of the holy month of Ramzan.

Hours before the CAA roll-out, Ms Banerjee said, “A need was felt to implement it barely two-three days before the announcement of the polls because this is a political trick, a show-off, a lollipop. If any discrimination happens on religion, colour, or gender, we will not accept it.”

She added, “We will not remain silent if someone loses citizenship in case NRC is introduced after the CAA is implemented. We will protest strongly. Like we don't accept NRC, we won't also allow any ploy to send people to detention camps in the name of CAA.”

Flagging her concerns, the TMC chief pointed out, “CAA is sensitive not only in Bengal but also North East. We don't want fresh unrest before the polls. I know why they selected this date for the CAA roll-out on the eve of the Holy month of Ramzan.”

She further argued, “We were waiting to know what is there in the CAA. We are yet to get the notification and know its contents and rules that have been framed. I will speak about it in detail on Tuesday only after getting the papers and going through it.”

Ms Banerjee however assumed that the central government would not be able to provide all benefits to everyone within a short period of time and might ask people to register their names in a portal. “Still if all the people register themselves, will their names be effective?” she wondered.