Diarrhoea Situation Under Control In Odisha, Says Health Minister Dr Mukesh Mahaling

Bhubaneswar: Odisha health and family welfare minister Dr Mukesh Mahaling on Saturday assured the public that the recent diarrhoea outbreak in several districts of the state is now under control, with proactive containment and preventive measures yielding encouraging results.

Briefing media persons in the state capital, Mahaling said that both a central team from the Union Health Ministry and senior state health department officials have assessed the situation on the ground. "After joint inspections and reviews, it has been confirmed that the primary source of the outbreak is contaminated drinking water in several pockets," he stated.

To address the crisis, the state government has intensified water sample testing in the affected areas. "Wherever water quality has been found to be substandard, those sources have been sealed immediately, and alternative safe drinking water supply arrangements have been made," the Minister said, adding that additional water tankers and chlorination drives are being carried out in vulnerable villages and wards.

On Friday, Mahaling chaired a high-level review meeting through video conference with the Collectors and health officials of Jajpur, Dhenkanal, Cuttack, Kendrapara, and Bhadrak districts — the regions worst affected by the outbreak. He reviewed the ground-level response measures, availability of medicines, deployment of rapid response teams (RRTs), and the public awareness campaigns underway to check the further spread of the disease.

“The number of new diarrhoea cases has started declining over the past 48 hours. Our medical teams are active in the field, conducting door-to-door surveillance, distributing ORS packets, and advising people to consume only boiled or chlorinated water,” Mahaling informed.

In parallel, enforcement teams from the health and municipal authorities have launched special drives against the sale of stale and unhygienic food in markets, roadside eateries, and street food outlets. Raids are being conducted and fines have been imposed on several violators, the Minister disclosed.

Meanwhile, Odisha higher education, sports, and youth services minister Suryabanshi Suraj on Thursday visited the Jajpur District Headquarters Hospital (DHH) to meet patients undergoing treatment. He later held a detailed review meeting with Jajpur Collector, the Chief District Medical Officer (CDMO), and other health officials in the CDMO’s conference hall. As per the latest reports, a total of 158 individuals are currently receiving medical care for diarrhoea in Jajpur district alone.

Adding to the state’s concern, the High Court of Orissa has taken cognisance of the outbreak in Cuttack and expressed serious concern over the state of civic hygiene and drinking water safety in the city. The court has reportedly sought a status report from the Cuttack Municipal Corporation and state health authorities on the measures being taken to control the situation.

The Odisha government has reiterated its commitment to safeguarding public health and is closely monitoring the situation through a coordinated multi-departmental response, involving the health, panchayati raj, public health engineering organisation, and district administrations. Public health advisories continue to be issued, urging citizens to exercise caution, maintain personal hygiene, and avoid consumption of contaminated food and water.