Dharmendra Pradhan Opens India’s First Skill India Centre

Odisha: Dharmendra Pradhan, Union Minister for Education and Skill Development and Entrepreneurship said today that India requires a skilled and competent workforce to propel its development journey forward in the 21st century. The new-age and future skills are available at a considerably higher cost in global markets and realizing this, we envision to democratize access to quality education and establish a level playing field for the aspiring youth. The introduction of low-cost courses in the centre will empower large youth and make them part of the evolving job market.

While addressing the youth at the inauguration of India’s first Skill India Centre (SIC) in Sambalpur, Odisha today, the minister stated that by spearheading the skill training programs in new-age job roles, we will upgrade the skills set of Amrit Peedhi in demand driven industries and we aim to empower over 1200 students through this centre.

Speaking on the launch, Dharmendra Pradhan, Union Minister for Education and Skill Development and Entrepreneurship said, “Aligning with the Hon’ble Prime Minister, Narendra Modi’s vision of empowering youth with new-age skills, inaugurated Odisha’s first Skill India Centre at Sambalpur today. The Skill India Centre will equip a vast majority of the young populace with employable skills in demand-driven trades, creating an industry-ready workforce, encouraging entrepreneurship, and strengthening the skilling ecosystem. It will be a catalyst of prosperity”.

The initiative is designed to build the capabilities and knowledge of Yuva Shakti in trades that are high in demand such as Media & Entertainment, Leather, Tourism & Hospitality, and IT-ITeS. In addition, Atul Kumar Tiwari, Secretary, Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (MSDE), and Ved Mani Tiwari, CEO, NSDC, and MD, NSDC International addressed the event.

The initiative stands as a progressive step towards creating a conducive learning environment that empowers youth with industry-specific skills through a unique combination of classroom and work-based learning. The centre is equipped with best-in-class infrastructure, cutting-edge technologies, and modern facilities that will catalyse demand for formal skills and will serve as a catalyst in enabling youth to acquire the skills needed to succeed in their respective fields. To further fuel growth, collaborative efforts are being made to harness the potential of the demographic dividend to catalyse rural development, nurture local entrepreneurship and spur socio-economic growth.

The SIC will play a pivotal role in designing curriculum along with industry experts which will be aligned with the changing industry needs, promote standardization, and create employment opportunities that meet the demand for skilled talent across industries. It

stands as a remarkable opportunity for youth that aims to leverage modern technologies, gain technology-driven learning experiences, and explore potential career avenues with renowned organizations.

To ensure seamless implementation of the training ecosystem, National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC) will designate a Centre Manager who will monitor the implementation of training programs, ensure adherence to quality standards, and overall functioning of the Center. This transformative step will open new avenues for individuals to pursue education, and acquire new skills and employment linkages.

Following this event, the upcoming Skill India Centre in Odisha is scheduled to be inaugurated in Angul, Bhadrak, Dhenkanal, Talcher, and Deogarh. By targeting the high economic growth sectors, each SIC in Odisha aims to address the specific skill needs of industries that have the potential to drive regional development and create sustainable employment opportunities.

At the beginning of the year, the Union Minister launched the Kaushal Rath initiative, buses designed to provide skill training and certification to aspiring candidates across Odisha’s Sambalpur, Angul & Deogarh districts. It has already imparted training to 4000 candidates in a variety of course modules, thereby, fostering digital literacy, retail and entrepreneurial skills, and inclusive growth of the region.

The promising, exuberant, and determined youth of Sambalpur have immense potential that will be leveraged through skill development and vocational training initiatives focusing on enhancing their placement and employability prospects in the domestic and international markets.

The implementation of these features will revolutionize the skilling landscape in India, offering enhanced accessibility, personalized learning experiences, and improved career guidance. It will enable learners to acquire relevant skills, stay updated with industry trends, and contribute to India's workforce development effectively.