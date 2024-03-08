Dharani Portal to See Reforms to Take It Closer to People: Ponguleti

Hyderabad: Revenue and housing minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy on Friday said that the Congress government would reform the registration department, address issues in the Dharani portal, and ensure that there is no pendency of applications for real estate projects.

Speaking at the inauguration of the Credai property show in Hyderabad on Friday, he said the previous government had introduced Dharani portal to protect the properties of only some people. “There were about 2.5 lakh pending applications. In addition, about 5.8 applications were rejected. This implies that more than 8.3 lakh people were going around government offices to protect their properties.”

Srinivas Reddy said the proposed reforms were aimed at taking the revenue department closer to common people.

Brand Hyderabad, the minister said, would be intact and continue to be an investment magnet as the government would focus on continuity, maintaining law and order, and developing infrastructure to connect the inner and outer ring roads with the proposed regional ring road.

The Congress regime, during then Chief Minister Y.S. Rajasekhar Reddy’s time, had taken up initiatives like the international airport, the Outer Ring Road, augmenting drinking water resources, and others, that had ensured that the realty sector grew continuously, Srinivas Reddy said.

The minister said the real estate sector was the starting point for wealth creation and the main channel to park surplus funds for lucrative returns. The government does not treat builders as businessmen but as wealth creators. “The current regime, which completed three months in power, has used this time to understand the problems in the real estate segment and the action that needs to be taken to benefit all stakeholders.”

The drinking water requirement would be secured by strengthening the reservoirs in the peripheral areas of the city. The government was working to ensure that real estate develops all around the city and not just in a few pockets, he said, citing starting metro works to connect the southern part of the city, Srinivas Reddy said.

He also said that various suggestions from the developer and construction communities will be taken up with Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy.