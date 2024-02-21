DGP Ravi Gupta Lauds TS Police for Lifting Charminar Trophy

Hyderabad: Director General of Police (DGP) Ravi Gupta on Wednesday felicitated the winners of All India Police Duty Meet, who won the overall championship in the ‘Charminar Trophy’, at the state police headquarters.

The DGP said that it is a matter of great pride that the Telangana state police department has won the ‘Charminar Trophy’ after a gap of about 12 years. Ravi Gupta lauded the TS police personnel for their performance at the national level, winning five gold medals, seven silver medals, the overall winners trophy in professional photography, and the overall runners-up trophy in professional videography.

The DGP said that the winners should train themselves and win more laurels in the future. The fact that other states are asking the TS police to provide training to them is a testimony to the efficiency of the police department. Steps should be taken in future to organise duty meets and sports meets at the district and state levels, he added.

IGP sports, Stephen Ravindra, AIG M. Ramana Kumar, and ISW SP M. Ramakrishna were present on the occasion.

The DGP felicitated the winners of gold medals, G. Ramakrishna Reddy, D. Vijay Kumar, V. Kiran Kumar, P. Ananth Reddy, and M. Devender Prasad, and the winners of silver medals, P. Pavan, N. Venkataramana, M. Hariprasad, K. Srinivas, Shaik Khader Sharif, Ch. Santosh, and K. Satish by presenting them with shawls. He also congratulated their coaches. a press release issued by DGP office stated on Wednesday.