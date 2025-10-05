DGCA to Monitor Airfares During Festive Season

New Delhi: The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) will maintain “rigorous oversight” of airline fares and flight capacities to protect passengers’ interests during the festive season, the civil aviation ministry said on Sunday. It added that airlines are deploying additional flights to handle the anticipated surge in passenger traffic.

In a statement, the ministry said, “The DGCA, mandated by the Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA), is keeping a close watch on airfares, especially during the festive season, and will take appropriate measures in case of any price surge. Accordingly, the DGCA proactively engaged with airlines and directed them to augment flight capacities by deploying additional services to meet the high demand.”

The ministry further stated that airlines have responded positively by adding more flights: IndiGo will operate approximately 730 additional flights across 42 sectors; Air India and Air India Express will deploy about 486 additional flights across 20 sectors; and SpiceJet will add roughly 546 flights across 38 sectors.