DGCA Issues Revised Safety Guidelines For Monsoon Flying Amid Rising Weather Risks

New Delhi: Amid increasing instances of weather-related flight incidents during the monsoon season, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has issued a revised set of operational guidelines aimed at strengthening aviation safety.

The updated circular, issued on June 12, follows a recent incident involving IndiGo flight 6E 2142 from Delhi to Srinagar. The aircraft suffered nose cone damage due to severe weather but landed safely with 227 passengers on board. The revised guidelines warn of monsoon-related hazards such as heavy rainfall, turbulence, windshear, lightning, hailstorms, and enroute icing. Pilots have been directed to plan weather avoidance early and maintain a minimum distance of 20 nautical miles upwind of convective weather systems.

Flying below such clouds is strongly discouraged due to the risk of windshear, hail, microbursts, and lightning strikes. The new guidelines focus on the threat of Ice Crystal Icing (ICI), a phenomenon caused by high concentrations of small ice crystals accumulating inside aircraft engines, particularly at high altitudes near storm systems. A difficult-to-detect phenomenon caused by high-altitude ice particles that can accumulate inside aircraft engines. ICI may lead to engine vibration, power loss, or even damage to air data probes. The DGCA advises lateral deviation as the preferred method of avoidance.

Emphasis has also been placed on flight crews' experience. While standard cockpit requirements continue to apply, the DGCA has advised airlines to deploy more experienced personnel during adverse weather conditions and to conduct thorough fatigue risk assessments. Additionally, Flight Duty Time Limits (FDTL) extensions are not permitted during the monsoon season.

To enhance situational awareness, the DGCA has asked airlines to incorporate scenario-based training programs requiring pilots to assess real-time weather risks and decide on enroute diversion or returning to the point of origin. Pilots are encouraged to actively use Threat and Error Management (TEM) frameworks that treat air turnbacks or diversions as proactive safety measures rather than operational failures.During approach and landing, the circular warns of visual illusions caused by weather conditions. Rain at night can exaggerate the brightness of approach lights, making the runway appear closer than it is, which may lead to premature descent and landing short of the threshold. Conversely, wet runways reflect less light, making the aircraft seem farther from the runway than it is. This can cause late flaring and hard landings.Pilots have been reminded to remain alert to such illusions and make timely, informed decisions to maintain flight safety.

The DGCA also reinforced the importance of pilots reporting real-time weather reports. PIREPs (Pilot Reports) help bridge gaps between forecast and actual conditions by providing firsthand data on visibility, turbulence, storms, and icing. These reports assist other pilots, air traffic controllers, and flight dispatch teams make safer, more accurate decisions.Pilots encountering significant turbulence must notify ATC with details of position and severity and request altitude or lateral changes as needed.

Reaffirming the growing threat from climate-driven weather volatility, the DGCA urged operators to prioritise safety over schedule, act proactively in uncertain weather, and ensure clear communication across all flight stages.