Top
Home » Nation » Current Affairs

Devineni Smitha Slams TD Leaders for Denial of Penamaluru Ticket

Current Affairs
DC Correspondent
23 March 2024 7:14 PM GMT
Devineni Smitha Slams TD Leaders for Denial of Penamaluru Ticket
x
TD leader Chalasani Pandu’s daughter Devineni Smitha on Saturday hit out at the party leadership for denying her the Penamaluru Assembly ticket and allotting it to Bode Prasad instead. (Facebook)

Vijayawada: TD leader Chalasani Pandu’s daughter Devineni Smitha on Saturday hit out at the party leadership for denying her the Penamaluru Assembly ticket and allotting it to Bode Prasad instead.

Speaking to the media here on Saturday, Smitha said that her family was being subjected to injustice for several years and blamed the TD leaders for her father’s defeat in the 2009 elections.

She said that the TDP leaders had assured her the party ticket after the death of her father but ignored the same now. Despite working hard for the party for several years, the party had ignored their contributions, she said.

( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
Devineni Smitha Chalasani Pandu TDP leaders Bode Prasad 
India Southern States Andhra Pradesh Vijayawada 
DC Correspondent
About the AuthorDC Correspondent

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X