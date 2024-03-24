Devineni Smitha Slams TD Leaders for Denial of Penamaluru Ticket

Vijayawada: TD leader Chalasani Pandu’s daughter Devineni Smitha on Saturday hit out at the party leadership for denying her the Penamaluru Assembly ticket and allotting it to Bode Prasad instead.

Speaking to the media here on Saturday, Smitha said that her family was being subjected to injustice for several years and blamed the TD leaders for her father’s defeat in the 2009 elections.

She said that the TDP leaders had assured her the party ticket after the death of her father but ignored the same now. Despite working hard for the party for several years, the party had ignored their contributions, she said.