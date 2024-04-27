Despite Dangers, Craze for Selfies on Cable Bridge Remains High

Hyderabad: Despite repeated warnings and efforts by the police to deter commuters from taking selfies on the cable bridge, there seems to be no end to this fad. The cable bridge, known for its scenic beauty and structural marvel class, has become a hotspot for selfie enthusiasts, thereby posing a safety concern.

In response to a recent incident involving the death of a youngster, authorities have increased efforts to prevent people from stopping on the bridge for clicking pictures.

Police have warned of fines of Rs 1000 against all those found violating rules. The police have emphasized the dangers of stopping on the narrow bridge, which can cause accidents and disrupt traffic flow.

Despite such warnings, many people halt their vehicles on the bridge to capture the perfect selfie moment. Individuals sit or stand precariously close to the edge of the bridge to pose for photos.

"This is a matter of serious concern. We have implemented various measures to address the issue, including more intensified patrolling and surveillance of the bridge area. Additionally, signage and digital boards have been installed cautioning the commuters of the risks associated with stopping on the bridge,” said Madhapur Inspector G. Mallesh.

“It's challenging to maintain 24/7 surveillance, even though we have deployed a team on the cable bridge. Individuals should act in a responsible manner and avoid putting their life in danger, especially during nights,” he added.

“We appeal to the public to exercise caution and refrain from endangering their lives and those of others for the sake of a selfie,” said Madhapur DCP Dr Vineeth G.