Delhi: Students protest after coaching centre basement flooding claims 3 lives

Irate students are protesting against the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) and the management of an IAS coaching institute in West Delhi's Old Rajender Nagar, where three students lost their lives after the basement was flooded with water.Three students died in the basement of the popular IAS coaching institute yesterday, police said.Yuvraj, a UPSC aspirant, criticised both the MCD and the coaching institute for negligence, stating, "MCD is responsible... they did not ensure safety measures. Both MCD and RAU's IAS are at fault, they should be held jointly liable. We have been protesting since last night but no higher authority has spoken to us yet. We expect that the death toll may be higher," Yuvraj told ANI.Another UPSC aspirant, Ankit Bhadana, expressed concern about trapped students, saying, "Approximately 20-25 students are trapped inside the old Old Rajender Nagar coaching institute where the incident took place and their whereabouts are still unknown... No official from RAU's IAS has come forward to give any official statement yet. The government also has not yet spoken to any of the students," Ankit Bhadana told ANI.Addressing safety concerns, another UPSC aspirant stated, "Our demand is that action should be taken against those responsible for this negligence. All these operations in the basement are illegal and lack safety measures. Action should be taken."Another UPSC aspirant, Aman Shukla emphasized that the "illegal" operation of libraries in basements should be stopped."We demand that firstly, all these illegally operating libraries in basements be shut down. MCD should address the issue immediately. Last time when it rained, cars were floating. In one year, they haven't done anything... no senior official has visited this place till now," Shukla said.Another student protesting against the MCD also highlighted the issue of basement safety, "80 per cent of libraries here are in basements. Water accumulates within 10 minutes of rainfall. MCD has not taken action on this."Responding to Minister Atishi's order for a magisterial inquiry, another protester said, "We want someone from the government to take responsibility for the students who lost their lives. How are they improving anyone's future by tweeting or writing from their AC rooms?"Another student criticised the response to the incident, "MCD calls it a disaster but I say this is negligence. Knee-deep water gathers in half an hour of rain. My landlord has been asking the councillor for days to clean the drain... Our immediate demand is transparency in the number of injuries and deaths."Expressing frustration, a student remarked, "I think the main culprits here are the MCD and the institute's director who neglected students' interests."Meanwhile, the police have registered a criminal case and are investigating the incident."The unfortunate incident took place at one coaching centre at Old Rajendra Nagar, at the conclusion of search and rescue operations, 3 dead bodies were recovered. Their families have been informed. The case has been regisEarlier, Deputy Commissioner of Police Central, M Harshavardhan said, "We have registered a criminal case. Our forensic teams are here. The process of collecting forensic evidence is underway. We are committed to registering a strong case and finding out the truth. Two people have been detained so far.""The NDRF has recovered three bodies till now. These have been sent for further legal action. The water is being pumped out continuously. One final round of search operations is pending. The operation is moving towards a conclusion. Some trapped students have been rescued and three of them have been sent to the hospital. Other than the three dead bodies, 13 to 14 others were rescued and they are fine," DCP Harshavardhan said.Delhi BJP Chief Virendra Sachdeva called for an inquiry into the Old Rajender Nagar incident."There should be an inquiry into the corruption of Arvind Kejriwal, Atishi and their government. Delhi Municipal Corporation's corruption should be inquired. There should be an inquiry as to why the drainage was not cleaned. Will they order an inquiry into this?" Sachdeva said.