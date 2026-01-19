Delhi: Rehearsals for 77th R-Day Parade Underway at Kartavya Path

New Delhi: Rehearsals for the 77th Republic Day parade are underway at Kartavya Path ahead of the January 26 celebrations.

European Council President Antonio Luis Santos da Costa and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen will be the chief guests for the 77th Republic Day celebrations. They will also represent the European Union at the 16th EU-India Summit scheduled for January 27.

The two leaders are set to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi for a summit aimed at consolidating the EU-India strategic partnership and strengthening cooperation in key policy areas. According to an EU statement, discussions will primarily focus on trade, security and defence, clean transition, and people-to-people cooperation.

Meanwhile, extensive security arrangements have been put in place to ensure a safe and incident-free event. According to Additional Commissioner of Police, New Delhi District, Devesh Mahla, a robust multi-layered security cordon comprising Delhi Police and paramilitary forces has been deployed across the district.

The entire Kartavya Path area is under round-the-clock surveillance through an extensive network of CCTV cameras integrated with advanced Facial Recognition System technology. Specialised anti-drone units and sniper teams have also been positioned on high-rise buildings to closely monitor the airspace and surrounding areas.

As part of preventive measures, New Delhi District Police is conducting extensive verification drives of hotels, guest houses, tenants and domestic help across the district to neutralise any potential security threats.

To facilitate the smooth movement of guests, the nomenclature of enclosures has been renamed after Indian rivers, and detailed route plans have been put in place. Invitees and ticket holders have been advised to carefully follow instructions mentioned on their passes and refer to the official websites of the Ministry of Defence and Delhi Police for route maps, parking layouts and enclosure directions.

In coordination with the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation, regular announcements are being made at metro stations to guide invitees regarding entry and exit gates, routes to enclosures and prohibited items. Invitees for select enclosures have been advised to deboard at Udyog Bhawan and Central Secretariat Metro stations. Special invitees can also avail of free metro travel as per the instructions mentioned on their digital passes.

Delhi Police help desks have been set up at major locations around Kartavya Path, while public service announcements are being made at channeliser entry points to ensure smooth movement and hassle-free entry for all guests.

Police have strictly prohibited the carrying of bags, electronic items other than mobile phones, sharp objects, inflammable materials and any other potentially dangerous items inside the enclosures.

Citizens have been urged to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity to the nearest police personnel or by dialling the emergency number 112.