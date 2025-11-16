Delhi Blast: ₹20 Lakh Terror Fund Trail Linked to JeM Handler

New Delhi: A major breakthrough has been achieved in the Red Fort car blast case, with intelligence agencies uncovering a Rs 20 lakh fund trail linked to three doctors — Umar, Muzammil and Shaheen.

Intelligence sources on Sunday said the amount is suspected to have been routed by a Jaish-e-Mohammed handler through a hawala network.

Of this, around Rs 3 lakh is believed to have been spent on purchasing 26 quintals of NPK fertiliser — a nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium-based compound used in agriculture, which is also capable of producing explosives used in the blast.

Officials further revealed that tensions had reportedly emerged between Dr Umar-un-Nabi and Dr Shaheen over the handling of the funds. Sources said a key lead was obtained from Muzammil, helping investigators piece together the financial links behind the conspiracy.

Meanwhile, Delhi Police sources on Sunday confirmed that three cartridges recovered from the site — two live and one empty — were of 9mm calibre, a firearm type prohibited for civilian possession and used by security forces.

A senior official said that despite the cartridge recovery, no pistol or any of its parts were found at the scene. Officials are now trying to establish how the cartridges reached the site and whether the suspect possessed them.

The discovery of the 9mm cartridges has added a new dimension to the ongoing investigation, as agencies probe their source and any links to terror or criminal networks. Security teams have examined CCTV footage and collected forensic evidence from the blast site.

On November 10, the blast near the Red Fort complex killed 12 people and injured several others.

On Saturday, Delhi Police registered a fresh FIR under sections of criminal conspiracy in connection with the Red Fort blast.

Security around the Red Fort has since been heightened, with authorities maintaining strict vigil over entry points and nearby areas.

On Friday, the National Medical Commission (NMC) cancelled the registration of four doctors from Jammu and Kashmir — Dr Muzaffar Ahmad, Dr Adeel Ahmad Rather, Dr Muzamil Shakeel and Dr Shaheen Saeed — with immediate effect. All State Medical Councils have been informed, with the removal effective from November 14, 2025.

Delhi Police have already arrested Dr Adeel Ahmad Rather, Dr Muzamil Shakeel and Dr Shaheen Saeed in connection with the blast due to alleged links to past terror cases.

Investigation agencies earlier said that around eight suspects were allegedly preparing coordinated explosions at four locations, with each pair assigned to a target city. They reportedly planned to move in pairs, each carrying multiple IEDs for simultaneous attacks.

Delhi Police confirmed that the man who carried out the Red Fort car blast was Dr Umar Un Nabi, based on forensic DNA testing that matched his sample with his mother.

Al-Falah University has distanced itself from Dr Umar and Dr Muzammil, stating it has no connection with the accused beyond their official roles and that no questionable chemicals or materials are stored on campus.

Essential DNA, explosive and other samples have been collected and sent for forensic examination. The investigation has been handed over to the National Investigation Agency.

Meanwhile, an accidental explosion inside the Nowgam Police Station late Friday night left nine personnel dead and 32 injured, causing extensive damage to a nearby building. The Jammu and Kashmir DGP said the blast occurred during the investigation under FIR 162 of 2025, linked to a major seizure of explosive materials, chemicals and reagents recovered from Faridabad on November 9 and 10.