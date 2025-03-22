Delegation of SC Judges visits relief camp in violence-hit Manipur

Guwahati: A delegation of Supreme Court judges led by Justice BR Gavai on Saturday visited a relief camp in Churachandpur district of Manipur to meet people displaced by ethnic violence in the state.

The delegation which arrived Imphal on Saturday aims to assess the situation of the trouble-torn state and strengthen legal and humanitarian support for those affected by the ongoing conflict.

The delegation includes Justices Surya Kant, Vikram Nath, MM Sundresh, KV Viswanathan, and N Kotishwar.

Justice Gavai, the Executive Chairman of the National Legal Services Authority (NALSA) is also scheduled to inaugurate legal services camps and medical camps across all districts of Manipur, as well as new legal aid clinics in Imphal East, Imphal West and Ukhrul districts.

It is significant that the Supreme Court has been closely monitoring the crisis, and this visit is seen as a major step in addressing concerns on the ground. Authorities are making arrangements for their visit to the relief camps.

Meanwhile, tragedy struck a relief camp in Churachandpur district, where a nine-year-old girl was found dead early Friday. She had gone missing the previous evening, prompting a search by her family.

Security sources said that her body was recovered within the camp compound with multiple injuries, particularly on her throat, along with bloodstains. It is suspected that she was raped, though security sources said that post-mortem report is awaited.

In a related development, security sources said that the army at a review meeting chaired by the ministry of home affairs has asked for extension of the ambit of the Armed Forces (Special) Powers Act (AFSPA) in more police station areas of Manipur valley.

On November 14, 2024, out of 19 police stations in seven districts of Manipur, the AFSPA was reimposed in the jurisdiction of six police stations in five districts of Manipur, mostly in the valley, in the wake of ethnic violence in the state that broke out on May 3, 2023.

Security sources said that the Army has proposed that 12 police station limits in valley districts be brought under the AFSPA for operational efficiency. The suggestion was to reimpose the AFSPA in phases, however a final decision will be taken by the ministry of home affairs, security sources said.