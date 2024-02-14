Top
Defence Strategy Programme at CAW Concludes

DC Correspondent
14 Feb 2024 4:12 PM GMT
A three-day mid-career interaction programme (MCIP) which focused on a comprehensive national strategy for defence concluded at the College of Air Warfare (CAW) on Wednesday. (DC)

Hyderabad: A three-day mid-career interaction programme (MCIP) which focused on a comprehensive national strategy for defence concluded at the College of Air Warfare (CAW) on Wednesday. Fifteen armed forces and two civil services officers attended the event which was dedicated to fostering a deeper understanding of the multifaceted dimensions of national security. Present were J.D. Patil from L&T, Prof. Amit Shovan Ray from the Centre for International Trade & Development, JNU, alongside retired military leaders including Lt Gen V.G. Khandare (retd), Lt Gen Raj Shukla (retd), and Air Marshal B.R. Krishna (retd). The emphasis was on economic resilience, self-reliance (Atmanirbharta), and the imperative of civil-military fusion.

