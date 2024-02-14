Defence Strategy Programme at CAW Concludes

Hyderabad: A three-day mid-career interaction programme (MCIP) which focused on a comprehensive national strategy for defence concluded at the College of Air Warfare (CAW) on Wednesday. Fifteen armed forces and two civil services officers attended the event which was dedicated to fostering a deeper understanding of the multifaceted dimensions of national security. Present were J.D. Patil from L&T, Prof. Amit Shovan Ray from the Centre for International Trade & Development, JNU, alongside retired military leaders including Lt Gen V.G. Khandare (retd), Lt Gen Raj Shukla (retd), and Air Marshal B.R. Krishna (retd). The emphasis was on economic resilience, self-reliance (Atmanirbharta), and the imperative of civil-military fusion.