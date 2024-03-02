Defence Contracts Worth Rs 39,125 cr Finalised

New Delhi: The Ministry of Defence (MoD) on Friday finalised five major capital acquisition contracts amounting to Rs 39,125 crore. The contracts encompass a diverse array of defence equipment, ranging from aero-engines for MiG-29 fighter aircraft to cutting-edge missile systems and radar technologies. This is expected to boost the Make in India initiative.

The signings took place in the presence of defence minister Rajnath Singh, underlining the government's commitment to bolstering indigenous defence capabilities. Notably, these contracts were sealed ahead of the impending Lok Sabha elections.



The breakdown of the contracts includes a deal with the defence PSU Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) for the procurement of aero-engines for MiG-29 aircraft. Additionally, two contracts were inked with Indian private sector giant Larsen & Toubro (L&T) for the acquisition of Close-in Weapon System (CIWS) and High-Power Radar (HPR).



Further, two contracts were secured with the Indo-Russian joint venture BrahMos Aerospace Private Limited (BAPL) for the procurement of BrahMos missiles and the ship-borne BrahMos system, contributing to the enhancement of maritime strike capabilities.



These deals are poised to fortify indigenous capabilities, curtail reliance on foreign imports, and bolster the country's defence preparedness for future contingencies.



The contract for the procurement of BrahMos extended-range supersonic cruise missiles, valued at Rs 19,518 crore, will cater to the combat and training needs of the Indian Navy.



Meanwhile, the Rs 988 crore contract for the ship-borne BrahMos system underscores its pivotal role as the primary maritime strike weapon aboard frontline warships.



The Rs 5,249 crore contract for RD-33 Aero Engines for MiG-29 aircraft will be instrumental in sustaining the operational capabilities of the Indian Air Force (IAF). Manufactured by the Koraput Division of HAL under Transfer of Technology (TOT) licence from the Russian OEM, these engines will bolster indigenous content in future repair and overhaul tasks.



Moreover, Larsen and Toubro Limited clinched the Rs 7,668 crore contract for Close-in Weapon System (CIWS), providing vital terminal air defence to select locations across the country.



Additionally, the Rs 5,700 crore contract for High-Power Radar (HPR) heralds a new era in radar manufacturing technology, being the first of its kind built by the private sector in India. This cutting-edge radar system, equipped with advanced surveillance features, will significantly enhance the terrestrial air defence capabilities of the Indian Air Force (IAF).



Arun Ramchandani, executive vice-president of L&T Defence, elaborated on the significance of the contracts, highlighting their role in bolstering India's air defence capabilities and safeguarding vital assets against aerial threats.

