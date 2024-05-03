Defeat BJP in the Elections for Protection of Democracy: Chamala

Bhongir: Congress Bhuvanagiri Lok Sabha candidate Chamala Kiran Kumar Reddy on Friday said that there was need to defeat the BJP to protect democracy and the Constitution. He asked the people to vote for the secular Congress to save democracy.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was conspiring to continue in the post permanently like the Presidents of Russia and China by changing the Constitution, Kiran Kumar Reddy alleged at a press conference. “The BJP government constituted a committee in 2000 for changing the Constitution, but it did not come to power in 2004 which saved our democracy,” he said.

Stating that the BJP and the BRS were not concerned about resolving the issues facing Telangana, he alleged that then Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao never requested the Centre for funds for development.

He asked BJP candidate Dr Boora Narsaiah Goud, former MP, to release a White Paper on the development that he had brought to the constituency.

Reddy said that he would work for completion of Dharma Reddy and Pilaipallay canals. Unemployment was another major problem and setting up the industrial corridor from Hyderabad to Alair would solve it.